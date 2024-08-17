Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, New Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while FIEDMC, ATH, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Karas Paint, Hayat Chemia, Daily JW and Ghani Ceramics feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile and National Foods feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-I feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

