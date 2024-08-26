FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash and Zafar Fabrics feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rasheed Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Agri University grid station, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Global and Shahkot Road feeder originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, Wapda academy and 500-KV Gatti feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Theraj Shaheed, Buccheki Road, islam Pura, Lahore Road and Nawab Sher Waseer feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.
m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday (August 27).
Similarly, electricity supply from new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area, Pathan Kot and new Ahmad Nagar feeders connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Awagat, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, College Road, Barala, Gugera, Aslam Textile, Buchiana, al-Habib and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on August 27, 2024.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security4 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism5 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta5 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister5 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago