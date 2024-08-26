FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash and Zafar Fabrics feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rasheed Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Agri University grid station, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Global and Shahkot Road feeder originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, Wapda academy and 500-KV Gatti feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Theraj Shaheed, Buccheki Road, islam Pura, Lahore Road and Nawab Sher Waseer feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday (August 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area, Pathan Kot and new Ahmad Nagar feeders connected with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Awagat, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, College Road, Barala, Gugera, Aslam Textile, Buchiana, al-Habib and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on August 27, 2024.