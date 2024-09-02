Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company,power supply from Children Hospital,NIAB, Data, islam Pura, Sheikh Colony, Jhang Road, Sarshmeer, Atomic Energy and Gulfishan feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday(September 03, 2024).

