FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kathoor feeder linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Awagat, Canal Road, Bucheki Road, islam Pura, Lahore Road, Nawab Sher Waseer, Barala, Gugera, Aslam Textile, Buchiana, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, College Road, al-Habib and Theraj Shaheed feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Nawab Sher feeder connected with132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Ejaz Town, Qudrat Abad, Saddar Bazaar, Munir Abad, Madan Pura and Raja Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.
m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (September 04).
Similarly, electricity supply from Arkana feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas City Tandlianwala, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyabah Town, Jhamra and Raza Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 04.
Meanwhile, power supply from Kanwan Wala and Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (September 04, 2024).
