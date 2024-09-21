FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Civil Line and DHQ feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, FESCO Colony, Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Super feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, al-Makkah Export and Burj feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while FIEDMC, ATH, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Hayat Chemia, Daily JW and Ghani Ceramics feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile and National Foods feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (September 22, 2024).