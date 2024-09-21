Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Civil Line and DHQ feeders linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, FESCO Colony, Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Super feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, al-Makkah Export and Burj feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while FIEDMC, ATH, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Hayat Chemia, Daily JW and Ghani Ceramics feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloth, Maheen Textile and National Foods feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Samana Chiniot Sargodha September Sunday Textile Afridi From Nishat Hyundai Jaguar National Foods Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 hour ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

4 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

16 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

17 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

17 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan