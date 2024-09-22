FESCO Issues Shutdown Program
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bahaduray Wala, Meeranwala, Mansooran and Indsutrial Estate-I feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, WASA-II and Dholan Wal feeders attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Kathoo feeder connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Tariq Abad, Cardiology and Shadman feeders originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Lahore Road, Chenab Nagar, Abdullah Fiber, Faisalabad Road, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City and Badshahi Masjid feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Maddoana, al-Mehmood and new Satiana feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.
m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (September 23).
Similarly, electricity supply from islam Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV University grid station, Satiana Village and al-Mustafa Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station and new Amin Town feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Zahid Jee, Neeli Bar and Wanihar feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on September 23.
Meanwhile, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar and al-Awal feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Nagar, Four Season, Miani and Niamoana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (September 23, 2024).
