FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Khurarianwala City, Fakhar Abad, Lathianwala, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Farooq Spinning and UET feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Industrial Estate-I, Industrial Estate-II, Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Mansooran and Industrial Estate-IV feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Phalahi Wala and Five Star Foods feeder connected with 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Rajoa, WASA Tube Well, Jhumra Road/Raza and Iqbal Rice Mills feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ravi feeder linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, F-5 feeder attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Khannuana feeder connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, al-Khaliq and Thikriwala feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Paradise feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nisar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Katarian feeder connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Ghai feeder originating from 132-KV Garh grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

