Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Siddhupura, Mustafa and Faiz Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk and Jhal Khannuana feeders attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Niamoana, Dasoha, Elyas Garden, Samanabad, Pepsi, Maqsood, Falko, Defense, Paradise and Textile feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khuda Yar feeder originating from 132-KV Mamunkanjan grid station, Darya Bal, Torian Wala and islam Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Dhandra, Ali Housing, Judge Wala and al-Rehman feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, 466 Road and Naradada feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV M. Bagh grid station, Fateh Abad and Rafhan feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder attached with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Chishtia Park feeder connected with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Babar Chowk originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Gate Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Raza Abad and Bahlak feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, al-Bahadur feeder originating from 132-KV Garh grid station, Maanpur feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Raja Chowk, Saeed Abad and Munir Abad feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, new Langrana feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Ali Town, CTM, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Muslim Bazaar, Lahore Road, Chenab Nagar, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Jhumra Road/Raza, Aasiyan, Usman Abad and City DHQ feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Paradise, Faisal, SKP Road and Zee Garden feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Phalahi Wala and Five Star Foods feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, new Madina Town feeder linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Masood and Samanabad feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwala grid station will observe 10 to 20 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Tandlianwala Bagh October Textile Mosque Muslim All From Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO Housing P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

17 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

17 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

18 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

18 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

18 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan