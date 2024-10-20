FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Siddhupura, Mustafa and Faiz Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk and Jhal Khannuana feeders attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Niamoana, Dasoha, Elyas Garden, Samanabad, Pepsi, Maqsood, Falko, Defense, Paradise and Textile feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Khuda Yar feeder originating from 132-KV Mamunkanjan grid station, Darya Bal, Torian Wala and islam Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Dhandra, Ali Housing, Judge Wala and al-Rehman feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, 466 Road and Naradada feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV M. Bagh grid station, Fateh Abad and Rafhan feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder attached with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Chishtia Park feeder connected with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Babar Chowk originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Gate Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Raza Abad and Bahlak feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, al-Bahadur feeder originating from 132-KV Garh grid station, Maanpur feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Raja Chowk, Saeed Abad and Munir Abad feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, new Langrana feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Ali Town, CTM, Usman Town, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Muslim Bazaar, Lahore Road, Chenab Nagar, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Jhumra Road/Raza, Aasiyan, Usman Abad and City DHQ feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Paradise, Faisal, SKP Road and Zee Garden feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Phalahi Wala and Five Star Foods feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, new Madina Town feeder linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Masood and Samanabad feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwala grid station will observe 10 to 20 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Monday (October 21, 2024).