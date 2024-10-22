Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair,maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company,power supply from all feeders linked with 66-KV Ashiyana Mills grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders attached with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on October 23,2024 (Wednesday).

Similarly, electricity supply from Al-Khaliq and Thikriwala feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Paradise feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nisar Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri road grid station, Katarian feeder attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station,Ghai feeder connected with 132-KV Garh grid station,Mansooran,Industrial Estate-I, Industrial Estate-II, Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala and Industrial Estate-IV feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Lathianwala, Khurarianwala City,Fakhar Abad,Wapda City,Rafiq Spinning,Forest Park, Farooq Spinning and UET feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station,Ravi feeder attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station, F-5 feeder connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station,Rajoa,WASA Tube Well,Jhumra Road/Raza and Iqbal Rice feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Khannuana feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 23,2024 (Wednesday).

