FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Montgomery Bazaar feeder linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Sahil feeder attached with 132-KV Allied grid station, Mansooran and Meeranwala feeders connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rasool Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Amin Town feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station, Fakhar Abad and Sabboana feeders attached with 132-KV Lathianwala grid station, Lundianwala feeder connected with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Hashim feeder linked with 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station, Rasool Pur feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Rajoa and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana, Ahmad Nagar and Minara feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder attached with 132-KV Barana grid station, PAF, Shadab, ABC, Judge Wala and Nazim Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, al-Fareed and Malik Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Tata Bazaar, Kareem Town and Dar-ul-Ehsan feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Mujahid Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Farooq, Garh and Rasiyana feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Torian Wala, Aslam Shaheed and islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, People’s Colony feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Dijkot City feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Toba Road, Ramzan Shaheed and Maqbool Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Nia Lahore-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Chishtia Park feeder linked with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Punjab Housing feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Sharif Pura feeder connected with 132-KV GIS grid station, Bahlak and Aalam Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Qadir Abad, Ali and Madina Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Madan Pura and Munir Abad feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, and Jame Abad Road feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna and HAR Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Forest Park, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Saboana feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (November 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Five Star food, Civic & Civics, MJ Gohar and MKB feeders attached with 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Wapda City, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Khurarianwala City, UET, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Meeranwala, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-I, Indsutrial Estate-II, Boraywal Road, Industrial Estate-IV and Bahaduray Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rajoa, WASA Tube Well, Iqbal Rice Mills and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 06, 2024.