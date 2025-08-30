Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company,power supply from Phalahi Wala,MJ Gohar,Civic & Civics,MKB, MSC Textile and Five Star Foods feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Sunday (August 31,2025).

