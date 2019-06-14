FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders emanating from 132-KV City grid station, al-Masoom feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Kareem Town, Chaudhary Street, Dost Street and Hilal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Sadaqat, Gohar Textile Mills, Global and VAC-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Lahore Road and Saboana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday (June 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mongi Road and Malari feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will also remain suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on June 14, 2019.