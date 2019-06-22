FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply Chenab Steel, SOS Village, Raza Town, Bagay Wala, Hamdard, Umar Garden, NTU, Gatti, Wapda academy, Bhai Wala, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Manzoor Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.

m. to 11:00 a.m. while Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad, Rehmat Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad and Amin Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (June 23, 2019).