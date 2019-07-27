FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Circular Road and Jhang Bazaar feeders from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday (July 28, 2019).