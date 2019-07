FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 5:30 am to 11:30 am while Munir Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad and Ali Road feeders originating from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Saboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station would remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm whereas City and Model Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station would observe load shedding from 10 am to 2 pm on July 29.

Meanwhile, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and Al-Murtaza feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station would also remain suspended from 7 am to 1 pm on Monday.