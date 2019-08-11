UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders emanating from 132-KV City grid station, People's Colony No.

2, Chaudhary Street, Dost Street, Katchery Road, Railway Road, Dr. Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Meema, Bilal, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Rafi Cotton, Mari, Kohistan, Anjum Textile and F-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday (August 16).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Kohistan August Textile Cotton From FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

52 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.