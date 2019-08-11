FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders emanating from 132-KV City grid station, People's Colony No.

2, Chaudhary Street, Dost Street, Katchery Road, Railway Road, Dr. Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Meema, Bilal, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Rafi Cotton, Mari, Kohistan, Anjum Textile and F-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday (August 16).