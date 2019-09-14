UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply fromDHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday (Sept 15).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Sunday From FESCO

Recent Stories

Fans throng stadiums on the opening day of Quaid-e ..

45 minutes ago

Five best and worst government centres revealed

46 minutes ago

Hadramaut residents receive 80 tonnes of food aid

1 hour ago

ERC supplies Mocha hospital with ambulances, medic ..

1 hour ago

Tawazun’s &#039;SEEDS Programme&#039; attracts m ..

1 hour ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.