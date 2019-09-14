FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply fromDHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm on Sunday (Sept 15).