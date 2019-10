FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair,maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Scarp, Mongi Road and Mochiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Malik Abad, al-Khaliq, Kamal Fabrics, al-Fareed, new Sabzi Mandi and FAG feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, VAC-1, Garments City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumera Fabrics and Tricon Beverage feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC grid station, new Dawar feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Circular Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Civil Line feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Meeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Millat Road and Muslim Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Khiyaban Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Lathianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, SKP Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, Akbar, S-II and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Ali Pur Bungalow, Gogera, Bucheki Road, Bachiana Road, new Awagat, Arkana and Waseer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, new Riaz Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Farooq feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Makkah City feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station would remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning and Bamni Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC grid station would observe shutdown from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (October 15).