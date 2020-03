FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Qadir Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad, Amin Pur, Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Madina Abad, Kamal Abad and Kausar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while Nishatabad-1 and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (March 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, City Mamonkanjan feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Jhal Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Yasrab feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhamra, Alam Shah, Katarian and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sadar Bazaar, Munir Abad and Saeed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Chaudhary Street feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new Dijkot Road feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Garh and Naradada feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Nazim Abad, Judgewala and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura and Parokianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Miani, College Road and Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Soondh feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Kallarwala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Barnala feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sitiana Village and Jassoana Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Theraj Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Marafco feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar and Sultani Alasto feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Canal Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 16.

Meanwhile power supply from Rasiyana feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while Mansoor Abad, Hajvairi Park, Depot Bazaar, FESCO Colony, Gulistan, Raja Road, Rasool Park, Madani and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Noor Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday.