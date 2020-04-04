UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Saturday, power supply from Amin Pur City feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Gulab, Sultani Alasto and Edam Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (April 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders of 132-KV MS First Treat grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m, while all feeders of 132-KV Jandanwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hasan Spinning-I, Jaranwala Road, Chawla and ZA Corporation feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Five Star feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB Phalahi Wala grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ (Muhammad Ibraheem Jaffar) feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDM grid station, Scarp-I and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while Faisalabad Road emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will also observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 06.

