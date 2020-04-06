UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sehrash Textile Mills, Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Syed Abad-II and HAR Textile Mills feeders emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. while Rafhan feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, National Silk Mills feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday (April 08, 2020).

