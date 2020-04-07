UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from new Amin Town, Jhumra Road, Malik Pur Road and Grand Atrium feeders emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station and Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Canal Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00 a.

m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (April 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghaziabad, Rehmatabad and Ashrafabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Gatti, new Langrana, 29 Mor, Chiniot Road and Khurd Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Sammundri Road, Katarian, Bahlak, Mahi Chowk and Shameerwala feeders originating from132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 09, 2020.

