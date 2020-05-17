FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, Sohal, Mansoorwala, Bhola Pir, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KVThikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Monday (May 18).