FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (June 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Thathi Bala Raja and Barana feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas Sarfraz Colony, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station (GIS), People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Bilal Road and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jalal Stret feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will also remainsuspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (June 09).

