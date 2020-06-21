UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Sundasy, power supply from Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, PAF, NIAB, Judgewala, al-Rehman, Gardana and Kausar Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Pir Ashaab feeder originating from 132-KV Bhakkar gried station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday (June 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, City, Gulshan Colony, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk and Sadar Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 23.

Meanwhile, power supply from new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data Street, Sarfraz Colony, Jhal Khannuana and Gateway Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV City GIS grid station, Fowara Chowk, Kareem Town, Hilal Road and People's Colony No.

2 feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-2 feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3 and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Manzoor Park and Nishat Mill-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on June 23, 2020.

