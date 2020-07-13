FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Afghan Abad, Gushan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Muzaffar Colony, Government General Hospital, Pepsi, Nisar Colony, Samanabad, Nawabanwala and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, Ideal and F-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Circular Road, Railway Road and Katchery Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Hamdard, Yousuf Abad, 500-KV Gatti and Mannanwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad new grid station, Maan Pur and Dijkot City feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (July 14, 2020).