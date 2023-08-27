Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program For Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Sunday, power supply from Khiddarwala, Pir Salah-ud-Din, Ravi, Sheeraza, T/wala Sugar Mill and Zafar Chowk feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Taja Beerwala, Bhowana, Meenara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah, Bukharian, Aminpur Road and Muhammadi Sharif feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (August 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from FDA City No.10 and FDA City No.11 feeders originating from 132-KV FDA City No.1 grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas KTM-1, Ghausia Road and Khayaban Colony feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 28.

