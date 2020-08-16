FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Makkoana, Gulab, Sultani and Edan Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, al-Habib and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, Kamal and Bighto Limited feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Sadaqat, Chawla Enterprises and VAC-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Value additional City grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while all feeders of 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa, HB Shah, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Nia Lahore, Mureedwala, Manjhala Bagh, Kamalia, Chitiana (Shorkot Road), Shorkot City, Pir Mehal, Athara, Ahmad Pur Sial and GM Raja grid stations will observe 100 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (August 18, 2020).