FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 1:30 pm while Five Star food, Ittehad, MKB, MSC Textile, Interloop, Phalahi Wala and Interloop-5 feeders originating from 132-kV Chak No 103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Friday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Sant Singh Road feeder emanating from 132-kV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12 noon whereas Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Oct 9, 2020.