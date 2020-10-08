UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 1:30 pm while Five Star food, Ittehad, MKB, MSC Textile, Interloop, Phalahi Wala and Interloop-5 feeders originating from 132-kV Chak No 103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Friday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Sant Singh Road feeder emanating from 132-kV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12 noon whereas Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Oct 9, 2020.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road 2020 Textile From Government FESCO

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

6 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

2 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

2 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.