FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from FIEDMC, Karas Paint and Brighto Chemical Limited feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Sadhar, PAF, Gardana, Gulfishan, NIAB-II, Dhandra, Sabzi Mandi, Data, Jinnah, Islampura, Tahir Pura, NIAB-II, Kausar Abad and Sarshmeer feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Jabana, Langar Makhdoom, Lalian City, Owais Karni Mill and Noor Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (November 28, 2020).