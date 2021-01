FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from al-Hafiz Cristo Plast feeders, emanating from 132-kV FIEDMC grid station and Jail Road feeder, originating from 220-kV Jaranwala Road grid station, will remain suspended from 9am to 3pm. While Garden Colony, Gulbehar Colony, Fateh Textile, Zamzam and Harianwala feeders, emanating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders, originating from 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station, will observe shutdown from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, Jan 16.

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana feeder, emanating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station, Naithary Road feeder, originating from 220-kV Jaranwala grid station and Khiyaban Green feeder, emanating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station, will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm, whereas Pakka Anna feeders, originating from 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station, will observe loadshedding from 10am to 2pm on Jan 16, 2021.