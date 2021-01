FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from al-Hafiz Cristo Plast and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while all feeders emanating from 132-KV First Treat grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (January 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jewan Shah, al-Murtaza and FAST National University feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas all feeders from 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Imam Bargah Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Civil Line, Manzoor Park and Tariq Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feederfrom 132-KV Chiniot grid station, CTM feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Lalian City feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Darul Ehsan feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Lal Kothi feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Faisalabad Road, Arkana and Barala feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Khiyaban Green feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Gulberg, Toba Road and Mochiwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, new Civil Line feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station and Naithary feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, S-II, Kararwala, Jaranwala Road, Sultan Alasto, Borstal Jail, Edan Valley, Nazir Shaheed and Gulab feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Scarp Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Depot Bazaar and Sant Singh Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Industrial Estate-III, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Meeranwala feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. whereas Hyundai Nishatt, Coca Cola, Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint, Ghani, Surmax and Ghani Halal Feed feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on January 19, 2021.