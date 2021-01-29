FESCO issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from Jail Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Khiyaban Green feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Sultan Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Naithary Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (January 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FIG and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

whereas Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad, DHQ, Civil Line, Nishatabad Mill-1 and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Garden Colony, Gulbehar, Fateh Textile, Zamzam, Hariyanwala, Makkah City, Sitiana Road, T&N Pakistan Limited, Babar Chowk and al-Raheem Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City and Parco feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road, Agriculture University, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will observe 30-40 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday (January 30, 2021).