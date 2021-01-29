UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Jail Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Khiyaban Green feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Sultan Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Naithary Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (January 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FIG and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

whereas Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Cardiology-1, Tariq Abad, DHQ, Civil Line, Nishatabad Mill-1 and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Garden Colony, Gulbehar, Fateh Textile, Zamzam, Hariyanwala, Makkah City, Sitiana Road, T&N Pakistan Limited, Babar Chowk and al-Raheem Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City and Parco feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road, Agriculture University, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will observe 30-40 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday (January 30, 2021).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Jail Agriculture Company Road Chiniot Makkah Jaranwala January Textile All From FESCO P

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

15 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

16 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

22 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

26 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.