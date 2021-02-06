FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Hussain Abad, FIG Textile and Mujtaba Saood feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations except Ujala and Sugar Mill feeders will observe 40-50 megawatt load management from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday..

Similarly, 30-40 megawatt electricity supply from all feeders of 132-KV Agriculture University, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 7, 2021.