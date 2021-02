FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, Model City, Marafco, Best Export, new Madina Town, Dastgir Colony and National Silk Mill feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station and all feeders originating from 132-KV Shams Mill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riazul Jannah and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station, Saeed Abad-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Gulberg and Bashir Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (February 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Painsara Road, Hamza board, Dawakhari, Maqbool Pur and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Muzaffar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Shadman feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zeeshan Textile feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Khannuana and Meenara feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, College Road, new Awagat, Rodala and Barala feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Imam Bargah Road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder emanating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Ramdewali and Millat Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Taj Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Ali Abad and Sitiana Village feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Beeranwala, Jhang Road and Chenab Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Hussain Abad, FAG Textile, Mujtaba Saood and new Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on February 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Torianwala, Rajana, Kotla, Mureedwala, Soondh, Mamonkanjan, Bungalow, Aslam Shaheed, Darya Bal, Lasoori, Noor Mehal, Din Pur, islam Pura and Khalid feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani, Zafar Chowk and Kallarwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Government General Hospital, Pepsi, Nisar Colony, Samanabad, Nawabanwala, Chishtia Park, Barkat Pura, Falko Textile, al-Masoom, Niamoana and Mujahid Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Gatti, Kurdpur, new Langrana, Chiniot Road and 29 Mor feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Makkoana feeder originating from 132-Kv Scarp Colony grid station, Madani, Rasool Park, Pepsi, Mansoor Abad, Susan Road and Saeed Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and D-Ground feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Mannanwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (February 09, 2021).