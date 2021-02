FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme,power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Rafhan Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. while Paradise feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (February 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Khayaban-e-Green feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Naithary Road and Jail Road feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Fareed, Farooq, Naradada and Dijkot Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Makkah City, Raheem, Valley, Harianwala, Zamzam, Gulbehar, Awanwala, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Kareem Garden and A-4 PGSHF feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, T&N Pakistan Limited and new Khannuana feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.

m. to 2:30 p.m. on February 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from Tahir Rafiq, Sarfraz, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fabrics-II and al-Rehman feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, 466 Road and Garh Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Sehrash Textile Mill, Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Syed Abad-II and HAR Textile Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Hindoana feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Lahore Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Khalid Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Industrial Estate-III, Aftab Processing, Sitara Sapna, Lasani Town, PMC, WASA and Riazul Jannah feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Kalash, Millat Town, Motorway City, Samana, Sargodha Spinning, Azhar Corporation, Ramdewali, Nawaz Town and BL Industrial feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 10, 2021.