FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Jhang Bazaar and Gol Karyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Akbar Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Shadman and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Sandal and Muslim Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Arkana, College Road and Bucheki Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri and new Sitiana feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Scarp-II and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Nazim Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Din Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Kanwala and Langar Makhdoom feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while al-Rehman feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Parokianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (March 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Painsara Road and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Bungalow, Mureedwala and Kotla feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mongi Road, Mochiwala Road and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Industrial Estate-II, Meeranwala, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Industrial Estate-III feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City, Parco, Rasool Pur, Zeeshan Textile, Kamal, Sandal, Faisalabad Steel and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Arkana, Ali Pur Bungalow, Gogera, Canal Road, 240 Mor, al-Habib, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, Islam Pura, Rodala, new Dana Abad, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Barala, Bucheki Road, Waseer and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe 100 megawatt load shedding from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 09, 2021.