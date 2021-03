FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Barnala and Canal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Faisalabad Road and Muazzam Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, SKP Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, S-II feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Madani feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhumra Road and Raza Town/Chak No.204 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Momin Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Coca Cola, Hyundai Nishat and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (March 17).

Similarly, electricity from Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City and Parco feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas FSM, Barnala, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal Road and Sadaqat Kamal feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from Darul Ehsan and Rasool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will also remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).