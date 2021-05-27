FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-kV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.