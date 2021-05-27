UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-kV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang All From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

8 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s investment climate continues to attract in ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

19 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

22 arrested for gambling

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.