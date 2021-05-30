UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Naithary feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (June 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Nagra feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical Mills grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 1, 2021.

