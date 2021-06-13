UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, all feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid station excluding Ujala and Sugar Mills feeders will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday (June 14, 2021).

