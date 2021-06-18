FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road, Yasrab, Saeed Colony, Amin Town, Farooq Abad, Rafhan, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee and Fateh Abad feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Canal Raod, Marafco, new Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Dastgir Colony, Model City, National Silk Mills and Best Exports feeders emanating from 66-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (June 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from FDA City feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas Bahmani Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 19, 2021.