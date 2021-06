FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Bhamani Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road, Yasrab, Fateh Abad, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Amin Town, Farooq Abad, Rafhan and Abdullah Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Marafco, New Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Best, Export, Canal Road, Dastgir Colony, Model City and National Silk Mills feeders emanating from 66-kV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Similarly, all feeders emanating from 132-kV Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Kamal Pur, Chak No.126-SB, Chiniot Industrial, Millat Road, Khadim Steel, FIEDMC, Sargodha-II, Bhagtanwala, Barana, Kurana Hill and Treet grid stations will also observe 40-50 megawatt load shedding from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 26, 2021.