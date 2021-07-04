UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Ziyarat feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 8 a.m. while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Forest Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 06, 2021.

