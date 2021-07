FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Arzo, Fakhar Abad, Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Lathianwala, Chaudhary Wala and Best Export feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Ali Town, CTM and BL Industrial feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Lasani Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Makkoana, Gulab, Sultani and Edan Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Kukrani, Jahania Shah and Noon Sugar Mills feeders originating from 66-KV Jahanian Shah grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitara Chemical, Scarp Colony, Chak No.103-RB, Lundianwala and Jaranwala City grid stations will observe 55-60 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on July 14, 2021.