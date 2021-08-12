FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Malari, Scarp, Toba Road, Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial, Chak No.126-SB and Sargodha-II grid stations will observe 50-60 megawatt load shedding from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.