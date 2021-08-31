UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:18 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Pakka Dalla and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation and Ram Dewali feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept 1, 2021).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Samana Chiniot From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

6 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

3 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

3 minutes ago
 Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barre ..

Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barred from entering Motorways

3 minutes ago
 Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.