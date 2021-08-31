FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Pakka Dalla and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation and Ram Dewali feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept 1, 2021).