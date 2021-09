Fesco issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Zamzam, Harianwala, Fateh Textile, Gulbehar Colony and Garden Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Hyundai Nishat and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while new Dost Street/Khan Street, LCM, Sarfraz Colony and Data Street feeders originating from 132-KV GIS grid station would observe shutdown from 6a.m. to 9a.m. on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021.