FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Monday issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Ahmad Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Khwaja Garden and General Hospital feeders, originating from 132-kV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, and Hilal Road feeders emanating from 132-kV Factory Area grid station would remain suspended from 7a.m. to 12 noon, while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp, Toba Road, Hasan Limited and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Makkoana feeder emanating from 132-kV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Khayaban Garden feeder originating from 132-kV University grid station, Muslim Town, Noor Pur, Sargodha Road, Mughal Pura, Crescent Board, Millat Road, Dry Port and Sandal feeders emanating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Marzi Pura, GM Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Jhal Khannuana, Darul Ehsan, Ideal Chowk, Hilal Road, Sharif Pura, Montgomery and Rail Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Kukrani feeder originating from 66-KV J-Shah grid station and Mochiwal feeder emanating from 132-KV Kadlathi grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept 14, 2021.