FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric cables.

According to the programme, power supply from Khizra and D-Ground feeders emanating from 220-kV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Shadab, Liaqat Abad, Jhang Road, Sheikh Colony, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (September 20, 2021).